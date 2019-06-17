A visitation will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster TX, 77598.
The service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Her body will be laid to rest next to her husband following the service.
