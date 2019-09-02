Guadalupe Ingles, 75, of Texas City passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Texas City. She was born July 31, 1944 in Texas City to Jacinto and Reyes Fuentes.

Lupe is preceded in death by husband of 55 years Johnny L. Ingles. She is survived by her guardian and dear friend Mr. E.J. Godeaux.

The Ingles family would like to thank Amed staffing for all the committed care and excellence service to the family during their time of need and her Christian Caregivers, Nell Jordan, Kathy Ashton and Dollete Pope.

A Memorial Visitation will be from 2:00pm-5:00pm with the Service at 3:00pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.

