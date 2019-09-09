Vasquez
Funeral services for Florencio Vasquez, Sr. will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Mullens
Graveside services for Glenn Mullens will be held today at 10 a.m. at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Melder, LA under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Darwin
Services for Isla Darwin will be held today at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Visitation from 1-2 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Rogers
Memorial services for Mary Jane Rogers will be held today at 2 p.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home in Galveston.
