Harvey H. Hern, originally of Galveston, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 7th, 2018 at his residence in La Marque, Texas, surrounded by his family. Harvey was born in Galveston to Robert G. and Eva Cook Hern on August 4th, 1927.
After serving in WWII, he was a merchant marine prior to returning to Galveston and meeting his wife of 66 years, Marie Burke Hern. Known as Sarge by his fishing buddies, Harvey was an avid fisherman. He made numerous lifelong friends during the many years he worked at the Falstaff Brewery in Galveston, and finally Union Carbide, retiring in 1992.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marie of La Marque; daughter Eva I Hern of Kemah; son and daughter in law, David H. and Lynne Hern of Friendswood; his granddaughter, Brooke A. Hern of Friendswood; his sister Delores Robinson of Texas City, as well as many nieces and nephews. Let us not forget his four-legged furry friend, Lillie, his kitty.
Harvey leaves us to join his parents; his brothers, Robert “Tiny” & Joe Hern and his sisters, Weona Johnson, Juanita Filidei and Yvonne Daniel.
Family and friends will be received at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque; where Harvey was a 52 year member, for a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 13th, 2018. A Mass will follow beginning at 10:00 a.m. and will be officiated by Father Chacko Puthumayil. Rite of Committal and interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Santa Fe, TX.
Pallbearers will be his nephews; Stevie Burke, Teddy Burke, Johnny Burke, Bob Hern, Larry Poe and his godson Leon Filidei.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Oscar Robinson, Armido Filidei, Paul Filidei and Jim Johnson.
Services are under the direction of his son David H. Hern & the caring staff of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Visit Harvey’s obituary at:
http://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/harvey-henry-hern
to lite a candle of remembrance and leave a memorial tribute.
