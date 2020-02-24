Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Boening
Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Boening, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Saturday, February 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Marilyn Sue Bradley
Marilyn Sue Bradley, 70, of Texas City, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 . Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Emanuel Tyrone Herron
Emanuel Tyrone Herron, 74, passed away 2-23-20 at UTMB surrounded by wife and children and family and friends. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home, (409)6211677.
Irene Yoder
Irene Yoder, 91, of Galveston, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at The Meridian. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.