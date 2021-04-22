Henry Thomas Tommy Green

TEXAS CITY — Henry Thomas Green began his journey of life on Wednesday, October 18, 1939, born the youngest son to Ernest and Ollie Mae Green in Galveston Texas.
Henry was united with the Lord at the tender age of six at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston where he and his family were in regular attendance each Sunday.
Henry affectionately known as 'Tommy" attended the Galveston Independent School District where he was an avid baseball and basketball player while in school. He graduated from Central High School with the class of 1957 with baseball and basketball scholarships. From 1957 to 1960 Tommy worked various odd jobs before attending Texas College from 1960 through 1961 in Tyler, Texas. After leaving Texas College in 1961, he worked at John Sealy and in 1962 he enlisted in the United States Military (Army).
In 1962, Tommy married Jerry McNeil and this union yielded three children, Derrick, Kamala and Kyle Green. However, the union was dissolved in 1972. In 1975, Tommy married Laverne Patterson and this union was dissolved in 1981.
Tommy served in the First Air Borne Brigade until 1967, when he was honorably discharged from the military. While in the Army, Tommy was a radio teletype operator from 1967 to 1977, and various odd jobs throughout this time. In 1977, with the help of his friend, Robert Swannagan, Tommy went to work for MoBay Chemical Plant as a technician in the Utilities Department (now known as Bayer). He was employed with the company until he retired in September of 2011.
In February 1989, Tommy met the love of his life, Wilma Jean Clark Shelton, through two mutual friends, Delores and Harold Bell. Tommy and Wilma were married on November 11, 1989 at the Sealy Pavilion in Galveston, Texas, and this union yielded two children, Angela and Kimberly Shelton.
Tommy was nurturing, loving, kind, generous and funny. There were several things he enjoyed doing such as exercising (walking), playing tennis and basketball. But the one thing he enjoyed most was fishing. His famous saying was "I have to catch food for the table." He was a loyal fan to his favorite sport's teams, The Los Angeles Lakers Basketball Team, The New York Yankees Baseball Team and the Oakland Raiders Football Team.
Tommy was a devoted husband, loving father, faithful church member and a humble friend. He was a man who never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. He was a joy to his family and friends. Tommy was all of the following and more.
Because Tommy strongly believed in service to all mankind and a true believer in the Lord and faithful member of his church, he was ordained as a Deacon for the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, January 22, 2012. He was a 70 + year dedicated member of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Tommy embraced the following: 1 Timothy 4:12, "Don't let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity" and 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
Tommy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Sam and Clemons Green; maternal grandparents, Nemiah and Julie Beatty Clark; his parents, Ernest and Ollie Mae Green; brother, Ernest Green, Jr. and his sister-in-law, Flo Green.
Tommy leaves to cherish memories of his rich legacy with his wife of 31 years, Wilma Clark Green; sons, Derrick Green and Kyle Green; daughters, Kamala (Bo) Angela Gillespie, Kimberly Porter (Chancellor) granddaughters, Jannah Lowe, Ciera Green, Jaylynn Lowe, Taylor Gillespie (Markell), Kennedy Shelton and Jace Porter; grandsons, Carrington Porter and C. J. Porter; great grandson, Adonis O'Connor; aunt, Marion
Beatty Williams; nephews, Ernest Green III (Deshal), Julian Green; nieces, Deborah Narcisse and Ollie Green Epps (Calvin); in-laws, Ollie Thompson (Charles) Mac Clark, Dewey Clark (Patricia) and a host of nieces, nephews,
