Gracie Beatrice Sennette

LA MARQUE, TEXAS — Gracie Sennette 98, of LaMarque, TX passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 13th, 2022. Gracie Sennette was born on April 30, 1924 in Galveston, Texas to Andrew and Tempie Smith. She obtained her LVN and began her nursing career after graduating from Central High School in 1943. She began her career at UTMB Hospital in Galveston and afterwards at Shriners Burns Institute, where she remained until her retirement in 1989. In 1960, Gracie married Leroy Sennette at her parent's home in Brazoria, Texas. In addition to being a loving and devoted wife, Gracie enjoyed serving in a variety of volunteer capacities at New Hope Bible Church, where she was a member. She had an unshakeable trust in God throughout her whole life, and she did her best to pass that faith on to those who were close to her. She was devoted to both her job as a nurse and her family. She was compassionate and kind in all aspects of her life, and she made the most of every opportunity to be a blessing to the people in her community. Gracie is now in heaven with her husband Leroy Sennette, her parents Andrew and Tempie Smith, and her brother Andrew Smith Jr. She is survived by her stepchildren, Charles Sennette, Leroy Sennette, Jr. and Carolyn Slay. Delores Sanders, Sarah Johnson, Shirley Darnell, and Marce Butler are her surviving nieces. In addition, she is survived by her nephews Scottie Sanders, Andrew Christopher Smith, and Kevin Williams as well as her Godson Willie C. Sennette III. Our family would also like to give a special thanks to Sadie Castano and Gwendolyn Williams. A graveside memorial ceremony will be held in her honor on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Mim's cemetery in Brazoria, Texas. Wynn funeral home in Galveston, Texas, has handled all local arrangements.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vote: 2021-22 Galveston County boys high school athlete of the year
- Woman run over at Santa Fe residence over the weekend identified
- Vote: 2021-22 Galveston County girls high school athlete of the year
- Safety becomes concern after packed Fourth of July in Galveston
- Man found running naked along I-45 dies in custody
- Mortar-type firework suspected in Dickinson death
- Man charged in hit-and-run bicycle wreck
- EquuSearch founder wins wrongful death suit against suspected killer
- Meeting this week to consider charges in woman's death
- Child wounded by gunshot to the head in Santa Fe
Collections
- 40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honorees
- Galveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with Music
- Crowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July Celebrations
- Galveston celebrates Fourth of July
- Pilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s Parade
- League City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks show
- Houston Zoo releases sea turtles in Galveston
- City of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation center
Commented
- Galveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (146)
- Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133)
- One day the right will come for your rights, too (121)
- I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108)
- 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (107)
- Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (95)
- Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (95)
- Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93)
- Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69)
- Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (53)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.