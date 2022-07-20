Gracie Beatrice Sennette

LA MARQUE, TEXAS — Gracie Sennette 98, of LaMarque, TX passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 13th, 2022. Gracie Sennette was born on April 30, 1924 in Galveston, Texas to Andrew and Tempie Smith. She obtained her LVN and began her nursing career after graduating from Central High School in 1943. She began her career at UTMB Hospital in Galveston and afterwards at Shriners Burns Institute, where she remained until her retirement in 1989. In 1960, Gracie married Leroy Sennette at her parent's home in Brazoria, Texas. In addition to being a loving and devoted wife, Gracie enjoyed serving in a variety of volunteer capacities at New Hope Bible Church, where she was a member. She had an unshakeable trust in God throughout her whole life, and she did her best to pass that faith on to those who were close to her. She was devoted to both her job as a nurse and her family. She was compassionate and kind in all aspects of her life, and she made the most of every opportunity to be a blessing to the people in her community. Gracie is now in heaven with her husband Leroy Sennette, her parents Andrew and Tempie Smith, and her brother Andrew Smith Jr. She is survived by her stepchildren, Charles Sennette, Leroy Sennette, Jr. and Carolyn Slay. Delores Sanders, Sarah Johnson, Shirley Darnell, and Marce Butler are her surviving nieces. In addition, she is survived by her nephews Scottie Sanders, Andrew Christopher Smith, and Kevin Williams as well as her Godson Willie C. Sennette III. Our family would also like to give a special thanks to Sadie Castano and Gwendolyn Williams. A graveside memorial ceremony will be held in her honor on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Mim's cemetery in Brazoria, Texas. Wynn funeral home in Galveston, Texas, has handled all local arrangements.

