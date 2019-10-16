Mrs. Cynthia Richardson gained her Heavenly Wings on Friday morning, October 11, 2019. She transitioned at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas with her family by her bedside.
Cynthia was born on August 18, 1964 in Galveston, Texas to Rodney and Lucille Gary.
Cynthia, who was affectionately known by her brothers as “Chickie”, was an LVN for over 20 years. Her affection for her patients was known by many whom she cared for. Helping others in time of need was her passion.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Gary, Jr.; grandmothers, Kathie Mae Adams and Cora Handy; brother, Christopher Gary; half-sister, Pamela Bryant; and uncles, Charles “Dee Dee” Gary and Karon Adams.
Cynthia leaves precious memories to cherish with her loving husband, Walter, Sr. of 25 years; sons, Walter, Jr. and Warren; step-daughter, Tiffany (Christian); mother-in-law, Dorothy Mae Richardson; beloved mother, Lucille; brothers, Rodney and Marcus (Loretta); uncles, Horace Adams and Kenneth Gary; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
A public visitation will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Located at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
Please send flowers and acknowledgments to Carnes Funeral Home.
Full obituary can be viewed at www.carnesfuneralhome.com
