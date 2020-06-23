Robert Richard Alvarado, Sr. age 62 of Texas City, formerly of Galveston, passed away Saturday June 20, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster. Funeral services are 6:00pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Reverend Mike Patlan officiating. The family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00pm.
Robert was born February 14, 1958 in Galveston to Jesse and Irene Alvarado. He worked at the Dr. Pepper Company as a Route Salesman before joining the City of Galveston for many years before retiring when his health failed him. He was a great father and grandfather who enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren that he adored. His passion was baseball even though he loved all sports. In his spare time he was a little league baseball umpire, a job he really enjoyed. He was a diehard Washington Redskins Fan, Los Angeles Lakers Fan and St. Louis Cardinals Fan. In past years he was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and had more recently joined in service with his brother as an usher at Speak the Word of Faith Church in Galveston.
Preceded in death by his parents, a son Alfredo Alvarado and a sister Suzette Arellano survivors include his children Robert Richard Alvarado, Jr. (Guesna), Jesus “Jesse” Alvarado (Elizabeth), Ronald W. “Ronnie” Alvarado (Amy), Anthony Alvarado (Adrianne) and Amanda Brantley (Aaron); siblings Rev. Samuel Alvarado (Sylvia), Steve Alvarado (April), and Denyse Martin (David); 17 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In respect for friends and family attendees are asked to please wear a mask and social distance.
