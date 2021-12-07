Yvonne Delores Ashton

GALVESTON — "For whether we live, we live unto the Lord: and whether we die, we die unto the Lord: whether we live therefore, or die, we are the Lord's."
On Jan. 14, 1952, in Galveston, TX, God blessed Wilbert and Velma Lee August with a beautiful baby girl whom they lovingly named Yvonne Delores. On Nov. 29, 2021, Yvonne departed this life at the age of 69.
Yvonne was a graduate of the class of 1970 at Ball High School. She also attended Galveston College. She accepted Christ and attended Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church.
She worked as an executive secretary for the Dean of Mathematics and Science for 25 years at Galveston College. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, reading and a good game of cards. She also was a proud member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Yvonne is preceded in death by grandparents, Anna Ruffin Brown, Ada Harris Johnson, Julius Groves, Effie Evans Groves, and Lawyer Johnson; her parents, Wilbert, Velma, and Lester Madria; siblings, Clem Carter Jr., Kenneth Carter, Wilbert August Jr., and Bruce August; nephew, Clem Carter III; and brother-in-law, Wayne Sneed.
She leaves behind cherish memories of her life in the hearts of her husband of 45 years, Joe Ashton Sr.; children, Sakeena (Shawn) Price, Joe Jr. (Catena), LeAntoinette Ashton, and LeAnthony (Montressor) Ashton Sr.; grandchildren, Jordan-Dominique Ashton, Jordan Price, Jazmin-Nicole Ashton, Vincent Price, KeyAnna Price, Kiarra Ashton, Joe Ashton III, Mya Ashton, LeAnthony Ashton Jr., and Joshua Ashton; great-grandchild, Olivia Mike; siblings, Brenda August Sneed, Latonia August, and Terrie Lynn Leigh; sisters-in-law, Shawn Carter, Beverly Carter, Kathy Jo August, Jessie Smith, and Lillian Scott; brothers-in-law, Napoleon and William Ashton; aunt, Eunice Groves; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Yvonne's life will be celebrated with a viewing at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 11a.m. Dec. 11, 2021, at Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L, in Galveston. This great celebration will be a personal signature service under the professional guidance of Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
