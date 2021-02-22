BRYAN — RosaLee Long Barcelona of Bryan, Texas passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 in College Station, Texas.
Services will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bryan Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The visitation is set for 9:00 - 10:30 am; immediately following is the rosary and funeral Mass with interment to follow in the Memorial Cemetery of College Station Aggie Field of Honor. Due to COVID restrictions, mask must be worn at all times.
She was born in Bryan, Texas, February 29, 1928 to Pete Long, Sr. and Lucy Marino Long. She was raised in Houston, Texas with her two sisters and one brother. In her early years, she only had one job as a night-shift switchboard operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. (SWBT). In 1948 when she attended her first Texas Aggie football game, sitting alongside her soon-to-be husband, Dr. Tony Barcelona, Jr. D.V.M., her "Aggie Spirit" was born and her dream of becoming a "cowboy's sweetheart" came to life. She immediately quit SWBT Co. stating that she was not going to miss a "Saturday" Aggie Football game. Since then, she never missed a game with Tony even after 61 years of marriage.
She and husband Tony Barcelona, Jr. D.V.M. raised their family of four children in the suburbs of Houston, Texas. Her vivacious personality, determination, drive and grit will forever be her legacy. She and Tony loved to entertain in their home on 1913 Aggie Lane in League City, TX. They were known for hosting many holiday gatherings, family functions, block parties, and yes, even Aggie "Midnight Yell Practices." She spent Fall and Winter season traveling with family to Aggie Football games. She and Tony were permanently endowed 12th Man supporters for Texas A&M University, as well as members of the of the Aggie Diehards. After football season, she enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and playing cards.
When February came around, she gave her time and energy volunteering for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR), garnering 50 years of service and Lifetime Membership. Serving many of those years with HLSR, Ladies Go-Texan Committee and Season Box Committee. Her true passion was cooking, serving and feeding others. Every year during HLSR change-over, she would make her infamous spaghetti and meatballs for over 400 plus HLSR volunteers and serve them. After returning to Bryan from 30 plus years living in League City, she enjoyed cooking and baking for community or family gatherings, and for St. Joseph's Altars. She would even whip up Italian Cream Cakes on demand. She never let the dust settle under her feet for very long.
Preceding her death are father and mother, Pete Long, Sr. and Lucy Marino Long, sister, Marie Long Yeropoli, brother, Pete Long Jr., and sister, Shirley Ann Dekowski.
To cherish her memory, she leaves three sons and two daughters-in-law, Tony Barcelona, III (Nannette), Timothy Pete Barcelona (Cathy), Tracy Samuel Barcelona, and one daughter, Tia Lucia Barcelona (Phillip Kownatzki).
In addition, her memory will be cherished by her grandchildren, Susan R. Barcelona (Deidre), Tony Barcelona IV (Leslie), Anna Barcelona Hines (Jonathan), and Krista Cheyenne M. Woods. Six great grandchildren, Gabriela R. Barcelona, Michael L. Barcelona, Tony F. Barcelona, V, AnnMarie R. Barcelona, Jaxon R. Hines, and Jordan R. Hines.
On behalf of the Barcelona Family, thank you to caregivers, staff, and nurses at Peach Creek Assisted Living Facility and to Amedisys Hospice for their unconditional care and support for our mom. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following: Amedisys Hospice Care (0783), 3833 South Texas Ave., Suite 200, Bryan, TX 77802, or to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/.
Funeral arrangements and services are provided by Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan, Texas.
