Velma Jean McCoy Hill was born in Springhill, LA on March 8, 1949.
Velma attended Cullen Schools and graduated from Charles Brown High School in Springhill, LA in 1967. She loved the lord and called many places her church home. She later joined Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, where she remained a faithful member until her time of passing.
Velma united in marriage to Robert Hill on April 4, 1980. Velma had a huge heart and loved to help people. Velma served on the Cullen police department for 3 years before moving back to Texas where she worked as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant for many years.
Velma departed this life on August 3, 2018 at Methodist St. John Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert W. Hill, her parents Booker T. McCoy, Sr and Johnnie G. Marshall McCoy; her sister, Alice Barnes; her brother L.C. McCoy; son Clifford Pleasant, Sr.; grandson Clifford Pleasant, Jr.; and three great-grandchildren Shannon Sweet Jr. and Anaya and Ayana White.
Velma leaves to cherish her memories: four children Donita (Thomas) Watson of Houston, TX; Sean (Gwen) McCoy of Texas City, TX; Willie (Jennifer) McDade of La Marque, TX, and Jamieko (Raynard) Simmons of Rosharon, TX; 15 grandchildren Tyrka, Shamieko(Sissy), Travee’L (Tray), Robina (Pappy), Kaylen, Chantell, Meoshia, LaKendrius, Xavier, Kaisaiah, Jayden, Jordan, Willie III, Kameron, and Rayonna; 13 great grand-children Jabori, Josiah, Jacobi, Thasmyne, Nyemah, Jomari, Omari, Erianna, Sarajani, Journey, Khyree, Tiana, and Koda; 2 brothers Booker (Lizzie) McCoy, Jr. of Shreveport, LA and Carter Ray McCoy of Portland, OR; a devoted family friend Mattie (Amos) Humphrey; devoted nieces Henrietta (George) Wyatt, Katherine Barnes, and Dionna Mallory; and a host of nieces nephews, family and friends whom she loved dearly.
There will be a public viewing held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 9am and the Celebration of Life Service starting at 11am at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 2920 TX-3, Dickinson, Texas 77539.
