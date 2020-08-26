October 14, 1953- April 3, 2020
Mark Wayne Davis died in Cuenca, Ecuador, South America on April 3rd from complications arising from a heart attack. Mark was born to Pere and Erma Davis in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Mark is preceded in death by his parents Pere and Erma Davis of Wichita, KS as well as his granddaughter, Adrianna Marie Davis, of Ark City, KS. Mark is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dianna Schmidt Davis, formerly from La Marque, Texas and currently residing in Cuenca, Ecuador. Mark is also survived by one brother Paul, wife Marci and their two children. He is also survived by one sister Darla Davis Jackson, husband Mark, and their son Ryan, his wife Tasha and their daughter, Amber Jean. Mark is also survived by his children, daughter Lindsey Nittler of Ponca City, Oklahoma and his son Adam Davis his wife Brandi and their two children Aceson and Piper of Sedan, Kansas. When Mark and Dianna married he became the dad to Dianna’s daughter Kimberley Sullivan, whose father had died in 1999. He is also survived by Kimberley and her son Christopher of Texas City, Texas. Mark is also survived by two stepsons, Christopher Golden of North Carolina and Matthew Golden of Nebraska. Mark was also blessed by many step grandchildren, Noemi and Anabel of Galveston, Texas, and Ayden and Aja from Woodville, Texas and Shelby and Brady from Ark City, Kansas. Mark loved his family and is deeply missed by all of them.
Mark lived most of his young life in Ark City, Kansas graduating from high school there. Mark played in the band in high school and loved to talk of his participation with that band in the Rose Bowl Parade, in California. Mark graduated at 17 and immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed overseas at Clark Air Force Base, Philippines, TDY Taiwan and was in base operations as an Air Operations Specialist and was involved with Operation Homecoming (return of POWs). He also served state side at Nellis AFB (Las Vegas, Nevada) in Base Operations and Squadron Operations as well as Air Operations at McConnell Air National Guard in Wichita, KS. Mark worked as a salesman in the oil and gas industry and this is what brought him to Texas in the ‘90’s. It was at this time he met his wife Dianna in Galveston, Texas, at Moody Methodist Church. Mark wanted to do mission work and Dianna was always at his side encouraging him to do the work where he thought God was leading him. They married on 01/01/01 at Mark’s insistence. He said he could remember that date since it was the first day of the new millennium. Mark went on to start, Gleanings from the Harvest for Galveston the predecessor of the Galveston County Food Bank, from the back of his old Aerostar Mini Van. Mark’s feeding ministry was important to Galveston and the surrounding areas during the hurricanes, Katrina, Rita and Ike. He was also a member of the disaster response teams for these hurricanes staying in Galveston County to help those devastated. He was the vice president of Galveston County Restore and Rebuild after Hurricane Ike and was recognized as a Galveston County Champion by the Galveston Daily News. He was also named a man of Valor by Reedy Chapel AME. He was recognized by United Way Galveston County Mainland with the Agency Ace Award. He was also a Leadership Mainland Graduate with the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Mark also followed his love and commitment to God through church leadership as a lay supplemental pastor to Oyster Creek First United Methodist Church and a local pastor to St. John’s United Methodist Church in Baytown, Texas. He was also the chaplain for the Lighthouse Charity Team, in Galveston, TX and for Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, TX. Mark was also active in the Texas City Rotary Club, the Baytown Optimist Club and the Baytown Lion’s Club. In 2017 Mark retired from the Methodist Church and decided his mission to God was calling him to Cuenca, Ecuador. His dream was to join a club in Ecuador and help with the vision ministry focusing on children. However, as dreams often do, this dream changed. He got to Ecuador, in January 2018 with Dianna, and realized there were many expats wanting to help the community in Cuenca who also could not speak Spanish. At that time, he contacted Lions Club International and said he wanted to start an English speaking Lions Club, in Cuenca. This came to fruition and was chartered in 2018, as the first English speaking club in the entire country of Ecuador. The club was named, Cuenca English Lions Club, and Mark was their first president. He was still the president at his time of death. This club’s signature activity is vision, focusing on children. They screened over 1,000 children in their first year. He also got other clubs in Ecuador to begin the vision pillar of Lions. Mark also reached out and was working with a club in Colombia, SA, to try and start a partnership between the two countries with the vision program that would become international. Mark never learned Spanish and was remarkable in the amount of work he accomplished and the dreams he made come true when he could not even speak the same language. Mark was also active in his church in Cuenca, Cuenca Christian Church.
Because of the pandemic, his wife Dianna has not been able to return to the United States. Therefore, a service will be done on Zoom on, Saturday, August 29th at 1:00 pm. The service will be in English and Spanish so that Lions Club members in the USA and South America, who were true friends to Mark, can enjoy the service as well all his friends and family.
Zoom id 409 943 8705 The password is: 77551
Mark loved God, his family and his fellow man. If you would like to make a donation to the Cuenca English Lions Club who are continuing his dream and hard work you can visit their website cuencaenglishlionsclub.com and use the PayPal link. You can also see on this site a memorial for Mark. All donations to the Lions Clubs must be used for service work and cannot be used for administration expenses of any kind. Please join us on the 29th to remember Mark and his remarkable life.
