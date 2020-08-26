Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Watching the tropics. Windy with rain showers. High around 90F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 81F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.