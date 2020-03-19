Columbus Jefferson Parker, age 76, of San Leon, Texas, was called home by our Heavenly Father on March 11, 2020. He was born December 2, 1943, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He married Audrey Goff and shared 30 years of love together.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey L. Parker; two brothers, Charles Parker and Carl Parker, and his wife, Jackie; his son, Columbus (Jay) Willis, and his wife, Cheryl; three grandchildren, Jordan and Jamie Willis and Jessica Bolin and her husband, Robert; two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Madeline Bolin.

