McFarland
A celebration of life service for William McFarland will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Tiki Island Chapel with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Shaw
A memorial/celebration of life service for Rick Shaw, Sr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Simpson
Services for Kendric Simpson will be held today at Westward Street Church of Christ, 302 N.Westward, Texas City. Visitation at 10 a.m. and a church service to begin promptly at 11 a.m. under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Cemetery.
Toussant
Memorial services for Andrea Toussant will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 5827 Avenue T Galveston, under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Ferguson
Funeral Service for Frank Ferguson will be held today at 2 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Lewis
Services for Ernest Lewis, III will be held today at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 823 Texas Avenue in La Marque. Visitation at 11 a.m. with chapel service to follow at 1 p.m. under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
McBeth
Funeral services for Dessie McBeth will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria. Burial will be at Mims Cemetery, Brazoria under the direction of Dixon Funeral Home.
Crump
Funeral services for Johnny Crump, Sr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Abundant Life Christian Church, 601 Delaney Road, La Marque under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Griffin
Services for Estelle Griffin will be held today at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City. Visitation at 9 a.m. and funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. under the direction of McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
Foster
Celebration of life services for Ronald Foster will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home Chapel, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by services at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.