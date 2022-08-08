Christopher John Chris Swafford

TEXAS CITY — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Christopher (Chris) John Swafford was victorious and received the ultimate healing of his body as he joined our Savior in heaven.
Chris was born on July 15, 1981, to Dorothea New and Don Swafford in Pasadena, Texas where he also grew up. He eventually built his own family home in Texas City, Texas, with his wife, Amy, and sons, Rafael and Ian. Chris is a member of The Fellowship Church, where he and Amy are involved in sharing their love of Jesus with the members of their community. He is focused on teaching and raising a generation of believers that love the Lord and are willing to step out in faith to accomplish great things to build the Kingdom. Chris' faith allowed him to face his journey with cancer courageously and confidently knowing that God was in control. He used this journey to minister to and encourage others facing difficult challenges to trust Our Father with their burdens. Chris wanted everything he did to point others to Christ.
Chris' childhood was full of negotiations between playing with Barbie dolls and army men with his three sisters. Growing up in a houseful of girls prepared him to be a great husband to Amy when they married on August 15, 2010. Chris is a wonderful husband to Amy, and they built a solid marriage centered on Christ. Together, they chose Rafael and Ian to join their family on October 26, 2016. The boys are his pride and joy, and he worked hard to continue the legacy passed onto him as a father.
He fought for his family and desired to be the best husband, dad, son, brother, friend, and uncle to everyone. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Don Swafford. He is survived by his wife, Amy, and his two boys, Rafael and Ian; his mother, Dorothea New; his sisters: Andrea Sentell and her husband, Ryan; Amy Thompson and her husband, Corey; Charlotte Williams and her husband, Mark; grandmother, Marguerite New; uncle, John New; parents-in-love, James and Debbie McWhorter; and brother from another mother, Jacob Kimbrough. Chris is a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11:00a.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at The Fellowship Church, 2222 Hwy 146, Texas City, TX 77590 with burial following at Forest Park East Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday evening August 9, 2022 at The Fellowship Church. Serving as pallbearers will be Rafael Swafford, Jacob Kimbrough, John Swafford, Ethan Sentell, James McWhorter and Neil Moore with honorary pallbearers being Ian Swafford, David Williams and his brothers-in-law, Ryan Sentell, Corey Thompson and Mark Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to http://hope4themnow.org, a charity close to Chris' heart. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.