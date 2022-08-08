Christopher John Chris Swafford

TEXAS CITY — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Christopher (Chris) John Swafford was victorious and received the ultimate healing of his body as he joined our Savior in heaven.

Chris was born on July 15, 1981, to Dorothea New and Don Swafford in Pasadena, Texas where he also grew up. He eventually built his own family home in Texas City, Texas, with his wife, Amy, and sons, Rafael and Ian. Chris is a member of The Fellowship Church, where he and Amy are involved in sharing their love of Jesus with the members of their community. He is focused on teaching and raising a generation of believers that love the Lord and are willing to step out in faith to accomplish great things to build the Kingdom. Chris' faith allowed him to face his journey with cancer courageously and confidently knowing that God was in control. He used this journey to minister to and encourage others facing difficult challenges to trust Our Father with their burdens. Chris wanted everything he did to point others to Christ.

