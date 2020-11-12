Billy Ray Hutson

GEORGETOWN — Billy Ray “B.R” Hutson passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home in Georgetown, Texas. He was born December 6, 1937 to Helen Gibson and R.A. Hutson in Lufkin, Texas. His family moved to LaMarque in 1946 and he finished High School in 1956. He married Marilyn Dodd the same year and began his college education at University of Houston graduating in 1961. Bill was baptized into Christ while he was in high school and attended the Church of Christ for many years. He served as deacon while in West Virginia and Connecticut. He started his career with Union Carbide in Texas City, Texas. Transferring to Charleston, West Virginia, New York, New York and finally Danbury, Connecticut. He retired from Union Carbide after 35 years of service. After retirement he began working for Brown and Caldwell in Houston in 1992 for five years. His next retirement made him, and Marilyn know they were ready for Sun City in Georgetown, Texas. Bill played golf for many years and was an avid woodworker. While in Houston he volunteered with Lifeline Chaplaincy for five years. He worked hard at all he did and touched many lives with his giving and compassion. Bill loved his family and worked hard to provide for them. His grandsons were a great delight to him. He is preceded in death by his parents R.A. Hutson and Helen Gibson. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children: Carol Hutson, Daryl Hutson, Kimberly Walker; Son in Law Paul Walker; grandsons Travis Sugar, Taylor Sugar, Eli Hutson; great granddaughter Eloise Sugar. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to lifeline Chaplaincy at 1415 Southmore BLVD, Houston, Texas 77004-5845. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14th at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Tx. You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bikers arrive on island for weekend, despite no Lone Star Rally
- Texas City standoff ends peacefully
- Biden's corruption should be on front page of paper
- Property owners upset about Texas City condemnations
- Long-vacant Texas City bank building gets new life; Sonny's Place returns; more homes planned for Galveston's West End
- Heated exchange interrupts already tense Trump rally
- Texas City police investigating two similar armed robberies
- Citing COVID, attorneys ask for delay to start of capital murder trial
- Drive-by shooting in La Marque sends one to hospital
- Election Night 2020: Galveston District 3 race enters runoff election
Collections
- In focus: Ball High School vs Baytown Lee Football
- In Focus: La Marque vs Sealy High School Football
- In Focus: UCF 44, Houston 21
- In Focus: Ball High vs Beaumont United High School Football
- In Focus: Texas City vs Santa Fe High School Football
- In Focus: BYU 43, Houston 26
- Latitude 29
- In Focus: Clear Springs vs Clear Falls High School Football
- In Focus: Packers 35, Texans 20
- In Focus: Nashville 3, Dynamo 1
Commented
- Biden's corruption should be on front page of paper (103)
- Residents divided over masks at polls after judge's order (101)
- Are polls reliable? Pollsters offer a solid maybe (71)
- Trump will fight illegal mail-in ballots to the end (69)
- Heated exchange interrupts already tense Trump rally (62)
- Galveston County residents report election misinformation calls, texts (60)
- Political Buzz: La Marque council members spar over social media accusations (55)
- Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House (46)
- Democrats will take away everything, even our guns (42)
- Back the Blue Rally and MAGA Boat Parade (40)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.