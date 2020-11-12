Billy Ray Hutson

GEORGETOWN — Billy Ray “B.R” Hutson passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home in Georgetown, Texas. He was born December 6, 1937 to Helen Gibson and R.A. Hutson in Lufkin, Texas. His family moved to LaMarque in 1946 and he finished High School in 1956. He married Marilyn Dodd the same year and began his college education at University of Houston graduating in 1961. Bill was baptized into Christ while he was in high school and attended the Church of Christ for many years. He served as deacon while in West Virginia and Connecticut. He started his career with Union Carbide in Texas City, Texas. Transferring to Charleston, West Virginia, New York, New York and finally Danbury, Connecticut. He retired from Union Carbide after 35 years of service. After retirement he began working for Brown and Caldwell in Houston in 1992 for five years. His next retirement made him, and Marilyn know they were ready for Sun City in Georgetown, Texas. Bill played golf for many years and was an avid woodworker. While in Houston he volunteered with Lifeline Chaplaincy for five years. He worked hard at all he did and touched many lives with his giving and compassion. Bill loved his family and worked hard to provide for them. His grandsons were a great delight to him. He is preceded in death by his parents R.A. Hutson and Helen Gibson. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children: Carol Hutson, Daryl Hutson, Kimberly Walker; Son in Law Paul Walker; grandsons Travis Sugar, Taylor Sugar, Eli Hutson; great granddaughter Eloise Sugar. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to lifeline Chaplaincy at 1415 Southmore BLVD, Houston, Texas 77004-5845. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14th at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Tx. You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.

