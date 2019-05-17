Haynes
Homegoing services for Luchia Haynes will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby St., La Marque under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Huntsville, TX.
Wooley
Funeral services for Robert Wooley will be held today at 6 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Gordon
A Chapel service for Stevie Gordon will be held today at 11:30 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Blanks
Funeral services for Jackie Blanks will be held today at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, under the direction of McBride Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
Brown
Funeral services for Berdie Brown will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Galvan
Funeral services for Pete Galvan, Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Sturm
Funeral services for Gertie Sturm will be held today at 1 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Interment to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Josey
Celebration of life services for Earnie Josey will be held today at 10 a.m. at Gtr. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial to follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Midway, TX.
Breeding
Celebration of life services for Ralph Breeding will be held today at 3 p.m. at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 3rd St. in League City.
Polzin
Celebration of life services for Paul Polzin will be held today from 2:30-4 p.m. at Good Shepherd Church, 3151 E. FM 518 in League City.
Harvey
Homegoing services for Willie Harvey will be held today at 11 a.m at Jackson Memorial Church of God In Christ, 2920 Avenue F, Dickinson. Interment to follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Haaga
Celebration of Life Services for William Haaga will be held today at 1 p.m. at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd Street, in Galveston, under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Stathakos
Funeral services for Panagiotis "Pete" Stathakos will be held today at 12 p.m. at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Mayeux
A viewing service for Marian Mayeux will be held today from 4-7 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Phillips
Celebration of life services for Latisha Phillips will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Westward Church of Christ, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Hall
Funeral services for Howard Hall, Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church, under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
