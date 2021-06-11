TEXAS CITY — Dorothy Ruth Brannon, 94, of Texas City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. Visitation will be an hour prior from 1:00 p.m. — 2:00 p.m.
