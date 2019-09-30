Ellen Bares, 74, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She was born on November 25, 1944 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Robert and Mildred McMillan.
Ellen was formerly from La Marque, Texas. She was a member of the Highlands Baptist Church of La Marque. Ellen was a School Bus Driver for La Marque ISD and owned the Snowball Delights in Dickinson for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Gerald Bares. Ellen is survived by her daughters; Cindy Dalton and Karen Harris Lanting and her son John Dalton and wife Brenda, her two grandchildren; Amber Dalton and John Dalton and six great grandchildren; Sydni Walker, Trinity Cravy, Madison Cravy, Ember Dalton, Della Dalton and Radley Dalton.
A graveside service will be at 11:00am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas with Morris Dagerath officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/donate.
