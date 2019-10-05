Florence Rose Corenblith Rosenberg, age 90, of Texas City, Texas and Sonoma, California passed away on August 25, 2019.
Rose was born to Harry and Helen Corenblith on March 5, 1929 in Daisetta, Texas. She was one of five children and the only girl of the local Daisetta general store owners. She graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School and attended both The University of Texas at Austin and University of Houston.
Rose married Raymond Rosenberg in 1948, and they lived together in Texas City, Texas and Barcelona, Spain. Together they raised three children. Ray passed in 1985.
She leaves as her legacy her children Barbara, Marsha and William Rosenberg and grandchildren Miles and Mason Rosenberg. Her children and grandchildren inherited Rose’s love of travel, museums, reading, history and chocolate.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Ray and her brothers, Calvin, Frankie, Joseph and Louis Corenblith.
Rose is survived by her loving husband Gunnar Anderson, who won her heart and lured her to Sonoma.
Rose was a wife, mother and consummate volunteer in Galveston and Texas City. She enjoyed her work as a docent for the historical society and held offices in many social clubs in and around Texas City. Rose also was a voracious reader and often couldn’t wait to tell you about the latest book she was reading or what she planned to read next. Whether in Texas City or Sonoma, she had a passion for cooking and hosting friends at her home.
Rose had an insatiable love of travel. She traveled the world with family and friends, taking every opportunity to experience a new place. On one of her many trips with friends she met her second husband Gunnar Anderson, and they married in 2005. They shared so much in the time they had together. They enjoyed traveling the world together and spending evenings on their deck drinking wine that Gunnar made from grapes grown in his vineyard.
A graveside service is set for October 13, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery in Houston, Texas. Rabbi Dan Gordon will officiate. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association or the Friends of the Moore Memorial Public Library in Texas City. The family would also like to thank the loving staff at Bella Vista Villages for all they did in the last years of Rose’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.