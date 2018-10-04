The family of Sarah Callis invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Services will be held Saturday, October 6, 2018, at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. followed by service at 12:00 P.M. with Rev E.R. Johnson host pastor, Rev. Joseph Franklin eulogist. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
She leaves precious memories, with her husband, children, grandchildren, numerous cousin, other family and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
