SANTA FE—
Mr. Richard Wayne Yeatts, Sr. passed from this life Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Santa Fe.
Born July 31, 1958 in Houston, Mr. Yeatts had been a resident of Santa Fe for 5 years, previously of Bacliff and Houston. He was a bricklayer with Paul Yeatts Enterprise for over 30 years, attended Santa Fe Christian Church and was a member of New Freedom Motorcycle Club. Richard enjoyed riding his Harley, sports and was an avid deer hunter and fisherman but nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Leonidus Yeatts; daughter, Jessica Yeatts; granddaughter, Lilly Simons; brother, Steve Yeatts.
Survivors include his loving wife of 16 years, Anita Yeatts; mother, Shirley Ann Yeatts of Pearland; sons, Richard “Rick” W. Yeatts, Jr. and wife Dawn of Halletsville, Robert Yeatts and wife, Jessica of Abilene, Eddie Abbott and wife, Tami of Dickinson; daughters, Jennifer Stokes and husband, Gordon of Dickinson, Stephanie Weeter of Dickinson, Theresa Lee of Houston; brother, Larry Yeatts of Dickinson, Ronnie Yeatts and wife, Dayna of Pearland; sisters, Charlotte Gates of Pearland, Cathy Yeatts and Michelle Board of Pearland; 24 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Greg Lackey officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cayge Abbott, Noah Abbott, Joseph Gallien, Tanner Gaylon, Thomas Stokes, Zachary Stokes and Javen Yeatts.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
