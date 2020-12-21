SANTA FE — Walter I Tacquard, Jr., 92 of Santa Fe, TX, formally from La Marque and Wimberley, TX passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Webster, TX.
He was born March 13, 1928 in Galveston, TX to Walter, Sr. and Alma Tacquard.
He graduated from Kirwin High School in Galveston, TX and was a Veteran in the Air Force. He retired from Amoco Oil after 36 years of service and was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus in Wimberly, TX. He is a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wimberley, TX and presently a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, TX. He was an avid hunter and loved to bird hunt.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents; son, Joe Tacquard, and brother-in-law Morris Kautz. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Jeanne Mallia Tacquard of Santa Fe, TX, sons, Walter Tacquard III (Kathie), Henry Tacquard (Laura), and Andrew Tacquard, daughters, Chris Connally (David), Jeanne Pittmon (Gene), and Therese Streets (Dale), daughter-in-law, Carrie Tacquard, sister, Nancye Kautz, niece, Paula Danna, 14 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joe Tacquard, Walter Tacquard IV, Andy Collins, Jake Linkey, Joe Burkhardt, Michael Ramos, Jared Greer, Mathew Lynn, and Tony Cuda.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 9:30am — 11:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am with Father Kappe officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes or a charity of your choice.
The CDC Covid-19 Guideline of wearing a mask and social distancing is required and seating is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.