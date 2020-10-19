Leona Evelyn Jones, 98, departed this life on Thursday, October 15th at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque with her family by her side.
Born on May 20, 1922 to Buford and Mabel Watts in Marlin, TX., she was the only one of seven children born in a hospital. Leona lived in Marlin until she met and married James Levi Jones in 1942 in Texas City, where they made their home. Leona was a stay at home Mom for most of her life but did work for a brief period for Collection Consultants, Inc. in Texas City and Danforth Hospital in the Insurance Department. She also worked at Cameron’s Hardware store on 6th street for one day. She said she quit after a gentleman walked in the store and asked her for a Bastard File. She said she wanted nothing to do with that type of business.
Leona was a member of First Baptist Church of Texas City. She was an avid bowler well into her 80s, loved to dance and spend time with people she loved. She was an excellent cook, specializing in our holiday favorites, home-made yeast rolls and pies. We always knew that the always outstanding rolls were going to be “not up to my usual”. Mom had a great sense of humor. She always loved a good joke and a funny greeting card. She impressed her grandsons with how a 90 something year old could still shoot skeet. She was our guiding light and moral compass.
Leona is survived by her two children, Carol Floyd and her husband Neil of Texas City and Jimmy Jones and his wife Tanya of Bayou Vista; grandsons Kenny Floyd and his wife Tammie of Texas City, Brook Jones of Austin, Justin Jones and his wife Bree from Friendswood. Great Grandchildren, Hunter Floyd and Shyanne Whetstein of Santa Fe, Reed Floyd and wife Serena of Texas City, and Tinsley Jones of Friendswood. Great-great grandchildren Levi, Alexa, Reed, and Ava Floyd of Texas City, and Holden Floyd of Santa Fe, sister-in-law, Jo Watts of West Columbia, her beloved niece, Donna Evans and husband Scott of Fulshear, TX, and dear friend, Jean Chipman of Texas City. She was also survived by several other nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends.
Leona is preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband, James (Jimmy) Levi Jones, brothers, Buford Watts Jr., Frank Watts, Lesley Watts, James Watts, David Watts, and sister Margorie Crane.
A special Thanks to her neighbor Mary Balderas and her wonderful family for the loving care they provided Mom while she attempted to maintain her life in her home. Also, a special thanks to the Staff at Bayou Pines Care Center for their loving and compassionate care for Leona as she endured and survived 49 days of isolation while combating COVID-19. We are forever grateful to Bayou Pines administrator and staff, Erika Parish, Tammy Shinn, Shannon Marek, Jeremy Stewart, Cesar Perez, Sonny Gonzales, Kristina Morales, Brandy Powell, Danielle Beeson, and Ronald Sam, just to name a few, for their care during an extremely trying time. In addition, we would also like to thank the staff of Essential Hospice and Palliative Services for their caring support for Mom and our family.
Due to COVID -19, a private service was held for the family at Emken Linton Funeral Home with burial at the Stranger Cemetery in Stranger, TX.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
