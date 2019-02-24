Kohrs
Services for Cynthia Kohrs will be held today between 5-8 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Payne
Memorial services for Dorothy Payne will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Praise Chapel Church, 18516 Hwy 3 in Webster under the direction of Forest Park East Funeral Home.
Ferguson
Funeral Services for Lettie Ferguson will be held today at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6, in Hitchcock under the direction of Dixon Funeral Home.
Lambert
A celebration of life service for Jennifer Lambert will be held today at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road, Longview, TX 75601.
De La Garza
Funeral services for Alberto De La Garza, Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of New Life Fellowship Church, 6328 Ave. P 1/2 in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Steed
Funeral services for Willie Steed will be held today at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
