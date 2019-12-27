Blankenship
Services for Iris Blankenship will be held today at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in La Marque under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque. Visitation will be from 10 -11 a.m., with memorial services to follow at 11 a.m.
Remmers
Funeral services for Donna Remmers will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Ross
Celebration of life services for Deacon Offie Ross will be held today at 1 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 A.S. Johnson Blvd under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Lemon
Celebration of life services for Anthony Lemon will be held today at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
Brown
Celebration of life services for George Brown will be held today at 11 a.m. at West Point Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Richard
Celebration of life services for Walco Richard will be held today at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Visitation will be from 9 - 10 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 10 a.m.
Boudreaux
Celebration of life services for Bernice Boudreaux will be held today at 11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2205 Ave G. in Dickinson under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
