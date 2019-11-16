Robert T Barker, Jr., 77, of Texas City, passed away on November 12, 2019.
He was born in San Angelo, TX on April 4, 1942 to Annie Laura and Robert T Barker Sr. He was married to Claire Guidry for 50 years and was a devoted father to their four children.
Bobby was a graduate of TCU and played as a fullback on the football team. He served in the US Army for 22 years, was a proud Vietnam Veteran and retired holding the rank of Major.
After leaving the service, Bob had a successful career as a Travis County Juvenile Corrections Manager for over ten years followed by a career at Monsanto. Bob enjoyed helping others and had lifelong friendships that he treasured.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Dorothy Rohden.
He is survived by his wife, Claire Barker, their children: Robert Barker III (m. Cathy Grove), Randy Barker (m. Selly Quijada), Laurie Barker, Matthew Barker; his brother, William Barker and 3 granddaughters.
Bob was loved deeply. He will be sorely missed and forever live in our hearts.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by a committal service in Forest Park East Cemetery.
