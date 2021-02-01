SANTA FE — After a courageous and heroic battle with pneumonia, Joseph Anthony Castorina, age 63, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2021, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
Joseph was born on November 6, 1957, in Galveston, Texas, to Giuseppe and Lucinda Castorina, and was eldest brother to John and Teresa.
He attended school at St. Mary Catholic School and O’Connell High School in Galveston, where he was an outstanding student and athlete. He obtained his certification as a Microsoft Certified System Engineer from Rice University in 2001.
Joseph was employed as a manager for Eckerd Drug for many years before changing careers into the information technology field, in which he excelled. He was the IS Voice Operations & Services Manager for UTMB Galveston and all its campuses in Galveston County. He offered his services to Galveston County Emergency Operations as a ham radio operator during hurricanes for many years and continued that hobby which brought him great joy.
He loved to travel with his wife Linda, whether it be on a cruise, to the mountains, or to his beloved father’s homeland of Sicily; as long as they were together that was all that mattered. His love for science fiction was insurmountable, and his knowledge was unquestioned. An avid collector of Star Trek memorabilia, he could give you insight into anything science fiction. Photography became a passion of his in recent years, and he enjoyed sharing his photos with friends and loved ones. His love and dedication to the University of Alabama football was unwavering; he shared that love with his grandson, Carson, who was his buddy. Roll tide.
Joseph was high energy, full of humor and affection. He was equal parts passion, wisdom, and compassion; and he practiced all in equal measure. He was a unique balance of strength and humility. A person of great faith, he exhibited the execution of that faith in a very unselfish way. If you called, he would be there without hesitation. The epitome of unselfishness. He performed his duties diligently and always seemed to bring out the best in his coworkers and all he met.
To his family he was a confidante, advisor, and best friend. He was a loving and devoted son and brother, an outstanding husband, a great father, and an exceptional grandfather. He was foundational to his family, not one to be replaced but only to be emulated.
He is loved and will be missed by his family, and we hope he will always be remembered as much as he is today. We are grateful he is in the hands of Our Lord.
Joseph was proceeded in death by his father, Giuseppe C. Castorina, and son Jeffrey L. Castorina.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda G. Castorina; son, Joseph A. Castorina, Jr., and wife, Autumn; grandchildren, Kelvyn L.C. Walker, Carson M. Castorina, Jordyn M. Castorina, and Ashlynn G. Castorina; mother, Lucinda Castorina; brother John L. Castorina and wife, Mary; sister, Teresa G. Castorina — Millo and husband, Charles; sister-in-law, Janee Walston and husband, Rick; nephews, Donavan P. Castorina, Nicholas B. Castorina, Christopher W. Walston, Michael J. Walston, and Clint T. Millo.
Visitation begins at 5:00 — 7:00pm, Tuesday, February 02, 2021, at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 SH 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77510. A rosary will follow beginning at 7:30pm. A private family service will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, February 03, 2021, at Hayes Funeral home, with burial to follow at Grace Memorial Park, 10708 SH 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. A public memorial service will follow at 1:00pm at First Love Church, 2420 36th St. North in Texas City 77590. All family and friends are invited to attend the memorial service. If unable to attend you may live stream the memorial service at www.hayesfuneralhome.com
Pallbearers will be Kelvyn L.C. Walker, Carson M. Castorina, Donavan P. Castorina, Nicholas B. Castorina, Michael J. Walston, and Clint T. Millo
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, in Joseph’s name.
