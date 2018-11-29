William (Butch) Shuttleworth, age 64, of Galveston Texas passed peacefully November 8th after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
A veteran of the US Navy, Butch served proudly during the Vietnam conflict. Upon completion of his military service, Butch graduated from Fairmont University in Fairmont Virginia with a degree in nursing. Butch worked as a registered nurse for many years in the Galveston Houston area. At the time of his death he worked at the Mainland Medical Center in Texas City where he is remembered by the staff as a capable and compassionate caregiver.
During Butch’s 41 years of nursing, he touched many lives and made countless friends across several states.
He is survived by his loving husband James E Lutz of Galveston, Texas.
Services will be held in his home state of Clarksburg West Virginia.
An invitation is extended to his coworkers and many friends to attend a celebration of his life to be held on Saturday December 1st at 1:00 p.m. at Robert’s Lafitte Club at 2501 Avenue Q in Galveston.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested a contribution be made to your favorite charity.
