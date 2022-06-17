TEXAS CITY — Carl William "Bill" Steele, Jr., 73, of Texas City, Texas was born July 31, 1948 in Texas City, Texas to Carl William "Willy" Steele, Sr. and Edna Johnson Steele and passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was a private man who enjoyed his family. He was an amateur HAM Radio operator and a member of the Tidelands Amateur Radio Society (TARS). He served in the United States Navy, retired from Shell Oil as a Mechanical Inspector Manager in 2005. He was a 1966 Texas City High School Graduate and a lifetime area resident. Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Colleen McCabe Steele; son, Keith Steele and wife, Dede; stepson, John Prindle; 3 grandchildren, Megan, Morgan and Caleb; 1 great-granddaughter, Deanna; sisters, Lynn Bassett and Jeanie Wyatt, 4 nieces and 2 nephews along with other extended family members and lifelong friend, Joe Wileman. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

