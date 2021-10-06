Consuelo Ochoa

GALVESTON — Consuelo “Connie” Ochoa, of Galveston; mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, surrounded by all her family. She was born on March 21, 1928 in Kingsville, Texas to Manuel and Ramona Benavidez.
In 1946 she married Israel “Pennie” Ochoa, Sr. They were married for 57 years. Together they had 8 children, 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Around the early 1950’s, Connie and Pennie moved to Galveston from McAllen, Texas. For many years she worked at McCrorys, Kress & Co., UTMB, and managed the Bottom Dollar Store here in Galveston before she and her husband would eventually open Pennie’s Meat Market in 1978. They owned and operated this business until his passing in 2003.
Connie was a very kind and generous person. Though she was a mother eight times over, she was beloved by customers and friends alike. Over the years, many of those same people would come to affectionately call her “Miss Pennie” or “Mom” as well. She never turned anyone away when they came to her in need of money or food to feed their family. Mom gave her life to the Lord in the early 1980’s and also led many friends and family members to Jesus Christ. Connie loved it when someone would call or come to her and ask that she pray for them. She loved going to church, any church, as long as she was worshipping and praising the Lord, Jesus Christ.
She was an absolutely amazing cook. Her favorites included Enchiladas, Carne Guisada, and Gumbo. However, she is best known for her delicious homemade tamales. Customers from as far away as New York, California, Colorado, would arrive with their ice chests to fill with tamales to take home.
Mom is no longer with us but she is alive and well, at peace, in her permanent home with her Lord and Savior. She will live in our hearts and the hearts of all of those she touched.
Connie was predeceased by her parents, her husband, son-in-law, A.J. Rodriguez, Jr., and granddaughter, Chastity Lynn Ochoa.
She is survived by her children: Israel P. Ochoa, Jr., (Renee) of Texas City; Belinda Rodriguez of Galveston, Blanca (Blanche) Ramos of Texas City, Velma Horsten (Paul) of San Leon, Gabriel Ochoa of Galveston, Connie Ochoa of Texas City, Isis Moreno (Louis) of Galveston, and Peter R. Ochoa Sr., (Gail) of Galveston. Her grandchildren: Melissa Alvarado, Alfredo Ramos Jr., Lisa Ramos, Rachel Ramos, Abel Torres, Anthony J. Rodriguez, Paul Gonzales, Peter R. Ochoa, Jr., J. Louis Moreno, and Cameron Moreno. Great grandchildren: Rudy Ramos, Jacob Duran, Joey Duran, Abriana Torres, and Cason Moreno.
Pallbearers will be Louis Moreno, Alfredo Ramos, Sr., Alfredo Ramos, Jr., Abel Torres, Anthony J. Rodriguez, J. Louis Moreno, and Cameron Moreno. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rudy Ramos, Jacob Duran, Joey Duran and Cason Moreno.
You were such a blessing to everyone. Dance with the Angels. We Love You Mom.
Visitation will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston from 5 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 7th., with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m., on Friday, October 8th. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston. Reception will be held at St. Patrick’s Church, Galveston.
