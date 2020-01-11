SANTA FE—Mr. Herbert Horace “Johnny” Franke passed from this life Wednesday evening, January 8, 2020, in Houston.
Born December 22, 1939 in Germany, Mr. Franke had been a resident of Santa Fe for 4 years, Houston for 50 years and Germany prior to 1959. Mr. Franke worked as a machinist for Hughes Machine Shop for many years. Herbert enjoyed fishing in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his step-granddaughter, Joanna Howell.
Survivors include his loving wife of 4 years, Gudrun (Cokins) Franke; step-daughters Petra Whitaker and husband, Mike of Santa Fe, Sabine Lee and husband, Jimmy of Houston; brother, Gerhert Oelsner of Germany; 4 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great grandchildren.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
