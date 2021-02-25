PALESTINE —
Donald Marvin Bolton, age 90, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to CROWDER FUNERAL HOME-LA MARQUE.
Updated: February 25, 2021 @ 6:07 pm
