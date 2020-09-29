Larry Reed Burroughs

April 3, 1952 – September 25, 2020
We regretfully announce the passing of Larry Burroughs.
Larry was born in Corpus Christi. After the death of his mother Mary, in 1960 he was adopted by Clyde and Billie Burroughs. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas. He graduated from the University of Texas. He was married to the late Mary Ellen (Lively) Burroughs. He taught in the Galveston Independent School District for 19 years where he was a History teacher. Former students will remember him for his outstanding personality, charm and wit. He was a man of many interests to include; golf, fishing, music, cooking and eating at local restaurants, cars, music, horse racing, hunting, and attending Ball High School events. He will be fondly remembered by his many friends, family and students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.