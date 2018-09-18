Visitation will begin Tuesday, September 18, 2018, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at First United Pentecostal Church in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at 10:00 AM, in the First United Pentecostal Church in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Zale Lewis and Rev. Chance Lewis officiating. Internment will immediately follow at Pinehill Cemetery, Leesville, LA.
Glen is survived by his children, Clinton Earl Kay, Cliffton Arnold Kay, and Crystal Lynn Kay; his granddaughter, Kaylin Leanne Healer; all from Lamarque, TX; his former wife, Martha Kay; his brother, Robert Kay; sisters, Linda Finn (Charlie), and Betty Saragusa (Joe).
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Kay Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
