Memorial Services for Furman Wesley Cohen, Sr. will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 7:00 – 8:00 pm at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591 with Rev. Clayton Thomas, officiating.
Furman passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 peacefully with his family by his side. He was born in Galveston on July 28, 1944 to Chester and Bernice Cohen. Furman was educated in the Lincoln-Woodland School District and had a passion for law enforcement and criminology. Furman served his country in the United States Army 101st Airborne. He will be missed by all that knew him well.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Chester and Bernice Cohen; Brother, Sherman Cohen and Brother-in-law, Dan Burleson.
He leaves to cherish his memories, Two Daughters, Vicki Cohen Shannon (Tony) and Domonique Cohen; Two Sons, Causby Arceaneux Smith and Furman Wesley, Jr.; Ten Grandchildren, Johnny Ward, Jr., Caubresha Smith, Bre’Ashia Smith, Dadrian Smith, Ja’karius Smith, Tracey Rush, Jacoby Cohen, Andrew Cohen, Mariah Cohen and Demetrius Ward, Jr.; Five Brothers, Lester Truly, Chester Cohen, Frank Cohen, Stephan (Mildred) Cohen and George (Melinda) Smith; Three Sisters, Illinois (Barry) Tezeno, Charlesetta Burleson, Danny Senette and other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.