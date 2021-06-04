TEXAS CITY — Rojelio "Roy" Solis, Jr., of Texas City, Texas, loving son and brother, earned his angel wings on Friday, May 28, 2021 at The Rio at Mainland Center in Texas City, TX.
Roy was born December 16, 1953 in Houston, Texas to Petra and Rojelio Solis, Sr.
He graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1972 and also attended College of the Mainland. Roy worked for Monsanto as a Lab Analyst until his automobile accident in 1979. Roy is known for his sense of humor and also being very protective of "Mom". He enjoyed playing dominoes and loved watching sports, his favorite teams were the Houston Texans and Houston Astros.
Roy is preceded in death by his father, Rojelio Solis, Sr.; brothers; Rick Solis, Sr., and Albert Solis, Sr.
Roy is survived by his loving mother, Petra Solis; his two sons, Christopher Solis and Andrew Solis and several grandchildren and his sisters, Yolanda Solis and Sally Solis; brother Tony Solis and numerous nieces and nephews. Also left behind is his loving pet, Rustie, who cried every time Roy would leave the house.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm with the Rosary at 6:00pm at the Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Funeral service will be at 1:00pm on Monday, June 7, 2021 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City with Father Ben Smaistrla officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Tony Solis, Albert Solis, Jr., Rick Solis, Jr., Mathew Solis, Jermi Solis and David Medina, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Adrian Galicia and Ronnie Esparza, Jr.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Robert Green, Susie Vasquez, Josie Alvarado and the staff at The Rio for their care of Roy during his stay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.