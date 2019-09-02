BACLIFF—Mrs. JoAnn Paul passed from this life Wednesday morning, August 28, 2019, in Texas City.
JoAnn was born January 13, 1935, in Pineville-Alexandria, Louisiana. In 1977, she moved to Texas where she was a longtime resident. JoAnn was a hard worker who followed many different career paths during her lifetime. She tried everything from social work to nursing and never missed a chance to learn a new skill. JoAnn was a wonderful friend and great mother whose memory will be cherished by those left behind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Felonies (Lachney) Long; husband, Robert Paul; daughter, Norma Jean Honorable; brothers, Frank Long, Howard Dupree; sisters, Myrna Long, Druly Mae Dupree Mendez.
Survivors include her son, James Dupree and wife, Eva; daughter, Lanell Marie Dupree; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; nieces, Nell Marshall Groves, Janice Marshall Campbell; numerous other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Rick Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in JoAnns’s name to the missionary of your church. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.