Cornelius Joseph Wiltz received his wings on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center Webster, TX. He was born on March 23, 1949 to Allen and Mary Wiltz in St. Martinsville, LA.
Cornelius was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Wiltz; his parents; his brother and his four sisters.
Cornelius’s legacy will live on in the hearts of his family are his daughters, Aretha Brown and Christine O’Toole; his sons, Corey McCardell and Anthony Brown; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; devoted grandsons, Dante and Emanuel Graham; sisters, Cerenia Littles, Lincy Mae Nellums, Cleopatra Witz and a devoted sister, Maxine Parson (Cecil); brother, Nathaniel Wiltz and Jimmy Pullard; special companion, Inez Thomas; best friend, Cecil Parson, Jr.; God Mother Elsie Gedward and a host of other family members and friends.
A Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. followed by A Service to Celebrate His Life at 12 Noon. Both Services will be held at the Chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, TX 77591 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com. Memorials may be sent to the Funeral Home.
