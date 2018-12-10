Gabriel A. Garza, 23, of Texas City, went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2018.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Emken Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Gabriel Garza was born September 28, 1995 in Galveston, Texas.
Survivors include parents, Jesse and Matilda Lopez IV, sister, Madison Lopez; father, Jose Garza, Jr. and wife Amanda Garza; other siblings, Diego and Bella Garza; grandparents, Victor and Sylvia Zuniga, Jesse and Lenida Lopez III, and Jose Garza; the Lopez Family, the Garza family, the Zungia family, the Maldonado family, the Perez family and the Bergeron family; along with many other uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and coaches that he touched.
He touched everyone’s hearts with his beautiful smile and gentle soul. He was always a spark of light in the darkest hours.
Pallbearers are Andrew Maldonado, Marcus Maldonado, Keithon Herring, Jr. Jarrod Holt, Francois Bonilla and Corey Johnson, Jr.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Gabriel Garza Memorial Fund. Please send donations to the Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future C/O Gabriel Garza Memorial Fund. 1700 9th Ave North, Texas City, TX 77590.
