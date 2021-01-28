GALVESTON — Ms. Krystal Yvette James, 36, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021. Ms. James was born November 21, 1984 in Galveston. A funeral service for Ms. James will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
