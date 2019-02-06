Mary Frances Koban Singer, 79, of Angleton, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded in love by family and friends on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
Mary Frances was born in Galveston (BOI) on January 11, 1940. She was the first of four girls born to Ernest and Mary Frances Koban and became known as “Sissy” to all of her family. She attended La Marque High School, where she met the love of her life, Stanley Adam Singer. They graduated together in 1958 and married shortly thereafter on June 3, 1960. Their dream of having a family came true when Roy, Cynthia, and Gary were born. After graduating from The University of Houston, Mary Frances quickly became a teacher for the Angleton Independent School District. Teaching was her passion, and she served as the Title One teacher for Westside Elementary School and later Frontier Elementary, mentoring many new teachers and touching the lives of countless students during her 33-year tenure before ultimately retiring in 2002.
Mary Frances remained a strong supporter of Angleton athletics even after retirement, often attending football, basketball, and softball games, both home and away. She was an avid Texas Longhorn fan, traveling to Austin for many football games throughout the years, and she also logged numerous miles on the road to watch her grandchildren compete in a variety of sporting competitions.
Mary Frances was a devoted Christian and long -time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was the cornerstone of her family and opened her heart and home to numerous people during her life, incorporating them into a large extended family. She was a phenomenal cook, and her homemade doughnuts and cinnamon rolls were always demanded on holidays and at family gatherings. Mary Frances enjoyed traveling, especially cruises to tropical beaches; was an expert shopper and bargain-hunter; and could always be found socializing around town with her many friends and former students. She enjoyed working outside in her yard and taking a ride to the beach to watch a full moon rise over the ocean. She was spunky and sassy, and her brightly colored clothes and “bling” perfectly reflected her outlook of living life to the fullest.
Mary Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mary Frances Koban.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Stanley Singer; son, Roy Singer, and wife, Lorrie, of Round Rock, TX; daughter, Cynthia Singer Silveira, and husband, Joseph, of Tracy, CA; and son, Gary Singer, and wife, Amanda, of Bulverde, TX. She is also survived by grandchildren: Allan Silveira; Tyler Singer and wife, Karlee; Cory Singer and fiancé, Thea; Jessica Singer; Kyle Silveira; and Kelsey Singer. Her three sisters, Ernestine Stewart and husband, Milton; Elizabeth “Libby” Smith and husband, Larry; and Linda Hanson and husband, Ronnie, will miss her dearly, as will her numerous nieces, nephews, close friends, and loved ones.
Mary Frances’ family will receive visitors from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 8, at St. John Lutheran Church in Angleton. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception at The Pavilion at the Angleton History Center. Graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at La Marque Cemetery in La Marque, TX.
Pallbearers will be Allan and Kyle Silveira, Tyler and Cory Singer, Keith Pesnell, and Steve Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Ronald McDonald House, The American Cancer Society, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Mary Frances’ page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
