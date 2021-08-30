John R Dubby Braunsdorf III

HITCHCOCK — John R. Braunsdorf III, (Dubby) was born in Galveston, Texas on May 28, 1953. He was preceded in his death by his father John Braunsdorf Jr. and mother Yvonne Braunsdorf. John passed away peacefully at his home in Hitchcock, Texas August 22, 2021, at age 68 with his wife of 45 years, Janice at his side.
Dubby was born and raised in Galveston, enjoying the island life. He attended Ball High School and Clear Creek High School. He loved the water and spent much of his teen year’s at Wix Ski School on Offatts Bayou where he became an accomplished water skier. His passion for skiing resulted in many national and state awards in jumping, slalom, and tricks. He still holds the record for bare-footing in the ski lake at Sea Arama. He made many friends during his time there. Entertaining the vacationer’s and locals alike in the water ski show and had many great stories to tell.
His greatest accomplishment was his family, who he loved dearly and was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Janice, son’s Wesley Braunsdorf (Brandy), and Aaron Braunsdorf (Michelle). Four grandchildren Calan Braunsdorf, Bailey Braunsdorf, Tyson Braunsdorf and Reese Braunsdorf. A sister Lynie Reegan (Danny), and brother Bucky Braunsdorf (Dell). Nieces Katy Braunsdorf, Madison Reegan and nephew Nico Sendejas.
He lived for the simple things in his life and spending time with his family and friends. Dubby especially loved camping and hunting on the family property in east Texas with family and friends. He loved a good joke, outdoor barbecuing, cooking delicious meals, baseball, football, and water sports. His recent hobbies included watching westerns and buying items off of Amazon.
Dubby worked at the Falstaff Brewery in Galveston, also with sales and management of multiple car dealerships in the Galveston area. He obtained his real estate and appraisal license and remained active in this until his retirement.
The family would like to thank Amed Hospice for their loving care and treatment of John during his illness.
At his request there will be no services, “Just remember the good times and have a cold one for me.”
The family requests that you spend time with your family and loved ones and make a toast to enduring friendships lifelong and beyond.
Dubby will be honored in a celebration of life in Galveston for family and friends at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.