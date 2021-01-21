LA MARQUE, TX—
Hazel Mae Fontenot Mitchell was born February 8, 1939 in Lamon, Louisiana. She later moved to Galveston where she was raised by her sister Agnes. She graduated from Central High School in 1962 and worked at H&B Grocery Store for 20 years.
Hazel leaves behind her wonderful and devoted husband Fred Mitchell, brothers-in-law: Larry Mitchell, Billy Wayne Mitchell, George Jr., and Eugene Mitchell; Nieces: Evonne Tolbert, Patricia Hays, Linda Ward (Sherman), Teresa Williams (James), Dianne Allen (Don), Prophetess Carolyn Cobb; great nieces: Deatra Josiah, LaToya Hays, Angel Hays, Tiera Hays, DominiqueJones (Mike), Roshhika Cobb and Nikki Tottenham; nephews: George Delcambre III, Bobby Fonteno, Leonard Tottemham (Cleo), Jeffrey Tottenham (Treka), Earl Tottenham (Joyce); great nephews: Raymond Delcambre (Lisa), Danny Allen, Don Allen and Darden Bryan; Aunt Shirley Fontenot of Beaumont TX; siblings: Winnie Faye, Irene, Mary, Ruth, Victoria and Joyce. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. A very devoted cousin James C. Williams.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Agnes Delcambre and Florence Tottenham; brothers: Ernest Fontenot, Leon Fontenot, Felix Fontenot and Eunice Fontenot, Jr; great niece Aldrina Delcambre; niece Brenda Tottenham; 2 nephews: Floyd Tottenham, Jr., and Calvin Tottenham.
A special Thanks to Gina Stubblefield for her friendship and help and support during Hazel & Fred’s time of need. Also special thanks to Don Allen (Dianne), Danny, Jeffrey for always being there when needed for assistance.
We want to Thank the Hospice Team Staff, Physicians & Staff at Mainland Medical Center & UTMB Staff that came in contact with during her illness
Visitation will be held on January 23, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. All will be held at Wynn Funeral Home 602 32nd Street, Galveston, Texas.
