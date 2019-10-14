GALVESTON—Victoriano Gomez known by his family and friends as “Taño” age 83 of Galveston passed away Sunday October 13, 2019 at his residence in Galveston surrounded by his loving care giver and friend Emma Amelia Ordonez. His wish was to be cremated by Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston and to have his ashes scattered on the beach that he kept clean while working for the Park Board for many years.
He was preceded in death by his son Victor Angel Gomez. Survivors include his wife Mercedes Gomez; 3 sons, a daughter and several grandchildren.
A special thank you to his landlords Louis and Soccoro Tavares for the wonderful love and concern shown to him throughout the last 16 years he lived in his home.
Que Dios te lleve a la Gloria Victor “Júnto a tú Madre tú hijo. Mil Gracia a todos los familiars que lo Vistaron en el hospital y en sú casa, tambien a sus amigos, ellos saben quien son. “Gracias a todos y por todo!”
