GALVESTON — Lucia Valastro Fichera, 88, of Galveston, was called to be with our heavenly Father Monday, June 14, 2021. Affectionately known as "Momma" or "Nan" by her family, she was the rock on which the foundation of this family rested. A gentle, warm, selfless woman, she was loved by all.
Momma was born in the small seaport town of Acitrezza, Sicily on December 13, 1932. In her early teens she endured the rigors of Fascism and Nazi-occupied Sicily during World War II. Many times we would sit at the dinner table and she would talk about her experiences during the war. She would describe the bombing, the soldiers, the lack of food and running to hide under the train tunnel during air raids. At the end of the war she and her mother would immigrate to Galveston where she would be re-united with her father and other relatives that had arrived prior to the inception of the war.
While in Galveston, Momma was introduced to Camillo Anthony Fichera and on November 26, 1950 they were married. Their marriage would last 28 years until the passing of her beloved husband at age 51 due to cancer. Momma was a devoted wife and mother; she never remarried. As a single mom she learned how to drive. She would become the taxi service for all Sicilian relatives on the island who needed transportation. She would gain employment with The American National Insurance Company and later would start her own child day care business out of her home. She cared for several of the island's children, many which still call her "Nanna." She continued this occupation until all four of her children had graduated from college.
Momma loved to cook. She loved it when the entire family would be home for the holidays. From one end of the table to the other would be as many as 25 place settings and bowls filled with pasta (ravioli or ziti), meatballs, cutlets which we fought over, roast, salad, bread, wine and no one will ever forget her biscotti. These were days of incredible fun and joy in her life. Between the holidays she thoroughly enjoyed playing cards and Pokeno with friends and family.
Her pride and joy were her children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She loved her family. A devout Catholic and member of St. Mary's Basilica Church, she was also a long time member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Star of the Sea #228. The most important passion in her life was her love and devotion to San Giovanni Battista, the patron saint of Acitrezza. She, along with three of her childhood friends from that small seaport village brought the tradition of "La Festa Di San Giovanni Batistta" to Galveston Island in 1957, which has now been on-going for the past sixty-four years. And her wish was that it continue with the generations which follow.
Momma is preceded in death by her husband, Camillo Fichera; her son, Joseph Anthony Fichera; her sisters, Maria Mazzara of Galveston and Edna Valastro of Acitrezza, Sicily; her mother, Grazia Valastro; and her father, Sebastiano Valastro.
Momma is survived by her beloved Romeo, brother Alfio Valastro of Galveston, her sons, Sebastian Fichera and wife, Marianne, John Fichera and wife, Melissa; daughter, Rosetta Boydston and husband, Blake; daughter-in-law, Belva Fichera; grandchildren: Joseph Fichera and wife, Corley, Michelle Fichera Karn and husband John, Wesley Fichera, Marissa Fichera, Camille Fichera, Stephanie Fichera Thompson and husband, Alec, Katheryn Fichera Ross and husband, Philip, Zachary Boydston and Fiance Kaley Stanley and Elizabeth (Libby) Boydston; great grandchildren: Audrey and Reid Fichera, Eloise and Elliot Thompson, and John Ross numerous nieces, nephews here and in Acitrezza, Sicily. To all who were a part of her life, Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Momma's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Sunday, June 20, at St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Monday, June 21, at St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica with entombment following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Dickinson.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Fichera Jr., Wesley Fichera, Zachary Boydston, Sebastian Valastro, Ben Mazarra and Nunzio Arcidiacono.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica or Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Momma's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
