Our beloved son, brother, father, and grandfather Curtis “Applejack” Collins Jr of Houston, Texas, went to be with his lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital of Houston Texas. “Applejack” as he was known, was born in Galveston, Texas at John Sealy Hospital on November 26, 1951 to Curtis Collins Sr and Nannie Evelyn Curtis Collins. He attended Ball High School and later worked as a Roofer for over 30 years until his health failed. He was baptized at Mt. Herman Baptist Church of Houston, TX.
He was proceeded in death by his father Curtis Collins Sr, grandparents Amos and Parthenia Lovelace Campbell, brother Harold Burgess Collins Sr, daughter Angela Laquita Irvin, aunts Cecil Marie Foster, Mabel Rich, Gertrude Florence, uncles Howard Foster, Ralph Collins, grandmother Lillian “Suki” Collins and cousin Dennis “Jap” Collins Jr.
He will be missed by his mother Nannie Curtis Collins, aunts Jessie Mae Curtis, Christell Johnson, brother Kenneth Collins Sr, sisters Pamela Collins Phillips, Princesse Colliins-Ford, sons Curtis Collins III (Amanda), Andy (Ace) Irvin (La Tasha), daughters LaQushe (Dee Dee) Jones Gowan (Charles), Andrea (Bitty Baby) Irvin Ellisor (Shawn), devoted cousins Vinessa Curtis Thompson (Michael), Cheryl (Puddin) Curtis, special cousins A’Mon Curtis, Dwight Simpson Jr, Michael Thompson, devoted neice Monique Ford, grandchildren Joshua Cole, Dondre’ Gowan, Shaylon Lewis, Ah’rijanee and Aadyn (Grasshopper) Irvin, Yamare Fletcher, Genesis (Baby girl) Ellisor, great grandkids Elijah, Kyra, and Kendel Cole and a hosts of other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 12 noon followed by funeral service at 1 PM at Wynn Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery. Cards and flowers may be sent to Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St., Galveston, TX.
