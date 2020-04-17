SANTA FE—
Mr. Carl David Hood passed from this life Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020, in La Marque.
Born July 9, 1941 in Houston, Mr. Hood had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1978. He had been an English teacher for 21 years, retiring in 2004, a Lieutenant Security for Shell Oil in Deer Park from 1981-1990 and a volunteer DJ at KHCB from 1983-1988. Carl enjoyed collecting population statistics.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Close and Lois Dean (Paslay) Hood; brothers, Henry Dwayne Hood and Michael Douglas Hood.
Survivors include his nephew, Michael Dwayne Hood and wife, Retha of Santa Fe.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Kurt Wise officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Carl’s name to KHCB radio 105.7 FM, 2424 South Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77098, Alvin Bible Church, 3080 Rowan Burton Road, Alvin, Texas 77511 or Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton Street, Santa Fe, Texas 77517. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
