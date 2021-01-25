JAMAICA BEACH — Bruce T. Silvey, age 68, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
ALVIN — Veronica Colette Flegel, age 99, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501
TEXAS CITY — Minnie (Vybiral) Hertenberger, age 93, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
